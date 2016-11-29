Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Measuring the Transition
Published November 29, 2016 at 12:19 PM CST
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses politics and administration with Skip Rutherford, Dean of the Clinton School of Public Service.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
-
The Arkansas GOP owns a large majority in state government. Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin talked about what's next with Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics.
-
Four questions and four answers about the future of Republicans and Democrats in Arkansas. Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics leads the discussion.
-
For their weekly conversation, John Brummett and Roby Bock discuss the surroundings of the transition of government. John Brummett is a political writer…
-
Yesterday, Roby Brock, with our content partner Talk Business and Politics, talked with John Brummett from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about the latest…
-
Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics asks other reporters what they think the relationship between the White House and the press corps…