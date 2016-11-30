Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Functioning with Conjunctions
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published November 30, 2016 at 12:15 PM CST
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds helps us out with some of the smallest, yet important, words.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, brings us some portmanteaus. A portmanteau is a new word formed from two other words.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, approaches one of the all-time grammatical conundrums.
-
Let's not call the whole thing off. Instead we ask the Militant Grammarian to help us understand the difference between some words.MUSIC: "He Stopped…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back to discuss words we don't need.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us out with often-confused words.MUSIC:"St. James Infirmary" Allen Toussaint