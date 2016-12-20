© 2022 KUAF
Electoral College Goes as Expected

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published December 20, 2016 at 1:28 PM CST
Talk Business and Politics

John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics about yesterday's formality of the Electoral College vote. They also talk about tax cuts proposed by Governor Hutchinson.

MUSIC: "Camptown Races" Vince Guaraldi Trio

Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
