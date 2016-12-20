Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Electoral College Goes as Expected
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published December 20, 2016 at 1:28 PM CST
courtesy
/
Talk Business and Politics
John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock from
Talk Business and Politics about yesterday's formality of the Electoral College vote. They also talk about tax cuts proposed by Governor Hutchinson.
MUSIC: "Camptown Races" Vince Guaraldi Trio
