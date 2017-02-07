Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Easing Travel Rules for Legislators
KUAF |
By KUAR News
Published February 7, 2017 at 12:36 PM CST
A Tuesday news roundup includes: amending ethics travel rules for Arkansas lawmakers, flu on campus and poetry at the State Capitol.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
