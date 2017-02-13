Looking at Your Doctor's Clipboard

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 13, 2017 at 1:24 PM CST
Becky Magee, Washington Regional Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

You can access your financial and education records, but when it comes to your medical records? Those doctor clipboards and screens seem way out of reach. But more hospitals and clinics are providing digital access to your health data and medical records. But first, you must secure access.

