Ozarks at Large Stories

Neighbors and Anxiety in "Detroit"

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published February 16, 2017 at 11:59 AM CST
Last week, Lisa D'Amour, author of Detroit, discussed the play and her anticipation to see the TheatreSquared production this month. The conversation, which also included Bob Ford from T2, was recorded at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
