Neighbors and Anxiety in "Detroit"
Published February 16, 2017 at 11:59 AM CST
courtesy
/
TheatreSquared
Last week, Lisa D'Amour, author of Detroit, discussed the play and her anticipation to see the
TheatreSquared production this month. The conversation, which also included Bob Ford from T2, was recorded at the Fayetteville Public Library.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
