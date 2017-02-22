Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Senator Prepares for Town Hall
Published February 22, 2017 at 1:54 PM CST
Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, asks Senator Tom Cotton about tonight's town hall in Springdale and also about policy issues.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
