Previewing an Address to Congress
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published February 28, 2017 at 5:11 PM CST
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and Roby Brock, from Talk Business and Politics, discuss tonight's address to Congress by President Donald Trump.
