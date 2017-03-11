Honesty a Hallmark of Danny Malone's Music

Danny Malone has been a part of Austin’s music scene for the better part of a decade. He’s released a number of albums over the years, and he’s preparing to release a new one, ,titled “They the Tigress, We the Wildebeast,” later this year. He’s played quite a few house shows recently too, and it was following a string of recent house shows in Arkansas and Missouri that Danny, and his musical brother Kenni Malone, stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF.