Ozarks at Large Stories

Honesty a Hallmark of Danny Malone's Music

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published March 11, 2017 at 11:37 AM CST

Danny Malone has been a part of Austin’s music scene for the better part of a decade. He’s released a number of albums over the years, and he’s preparing to release a new one, ,titled “They the Tigress, We the Wildebeast,” later this year. He’s played quite a few house shows recently too, and it was following a string of recent house shows in Arkansas and Missouri that Danny, and his musical brother Kenni Malone, stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF.

Ozarks at Large Stories Firmin-Garner Performance Studio Music
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
