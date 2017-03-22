Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Use "Like" as if You Were a Grammarian
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published March 22, 2017 at 1:42 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, examines "like" and "as if."
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back with a list of words many of us are probably using incorrectly.MUSIC: "Ironic" Alanis Morissette
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us celebrate Valentine's Day with romantic words and terms of the past.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, has a love for headlines that go wrong.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, says the hyphen isn't going away, but it isn't exactly the hippest piece of punctuation.
-
The English language has thousands of words and our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, has a few favorites to share.MUSIC:…