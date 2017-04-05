Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Weight of Considering Executions
Published April 5, 2017 at 1:38 PM CDT
Jim Guy Tucker is one of three living men to be governor at the time of an execution in Arkansas. He talks with Roby Brock from our partner Talk Business and Politics about the experience.
