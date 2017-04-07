© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

National Park Radio Prepares For New Release

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published April 7, 2017 at 1:37 PM CDT
nationalparkradio.jpg
courtesy
/
National Park Radio

It has been a few years since the Harrison-based band stopped by the Carver Center for Public Radio. Since that time, much touring has happened, as have personnel and philosophical changes within the band. Stefan Szabo, the songwriter and leader of National Park Radio stopped by the Harold and Blanche Caulk Studio earlier this week.

The new National Park Radio album “Old Forests” will be officially released later this month. April 27, the band will perform a CD release party at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Also this month, on the 22nd, the band will play the 2nd annual Steel Creek Concert at Steel Creek Campground on the Buffalo National River.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Music
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content