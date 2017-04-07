National Park Radio Prepares For New Release

It has been a few years since the Harrison-based band stopped by the Carver Center for Public Radio. Since that time, much touring has happened, as have personnel and philosophical changes within the band. Stefan Szabo, the songwriter and leader of National Park Radio stopped by the Harold and Blanche Caulk Studio earlier this week.

The new National Park Radio album “Old Forests” will be officially released later this month. April 27, the band will perform a CD release party at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Also this month, on the 22nd, the band will play the 2nd annual Steel Creek Concert at Steel Creek Campground on the Buffalo National River.