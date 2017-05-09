Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
English Isn't Always a Piece of Cake
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published May 9, 2017 at 12:23 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, dives into the world of idioms and searches out a few origins.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, addresses a recent phenomenon regarding the letter "n."
-
Our Militant Grammarian returns to finish a list of often misspelled words. MUSIC: "Dazed and Confused" Rockabye Baby
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, takes on retronyms. These are words that have changed over time even though what the words describe have not.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us with personal pronouns. Plus: a bit of math, too!MUSIC: "How High the Moon" Ella Fitzgerald
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, brings us a list of really old words we don't use anymore...except when we do.