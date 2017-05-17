Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Senator Wants Transparency In Comey Firing
Published May 17, 2017 at 11:52 AM CDT
The big story of last week was the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
Roby Brock recently spoke with Senator John Boozman who said he wants a full explanation for the circumstances surrounding Comey's dismissal.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
