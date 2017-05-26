Transplanted Crooner Calls Fayetteville Home

Dylan Earl has lived in Fayetteville for about a year now, even if he has been touring consistently through the first half of 2017. He recently came by the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk about his music, and to let us hear some songs he plans to release on his first full-length album later this year.
