Chihuly Art Changes Crystal Bridges Forest
Over his 50-year career, American artist Dale Chihuly has become known for his iconic glass sculptures
A. Grajeda
Chihuly’s new series called Rotolo features thick coils of glass that are on view for the first time in a museum setting";
A. Grajeda
Calendula Persians, 2017, blown glass
A. Grajeda
Tabac Baskets, 1980–2008, blown glass";
A. Grajeda
Fire Orange Baskets, 2002–2013, blown glass";
A. Grajeda
Rod Bigelow, Crystal Bridges executive director and chief diversity and inclusion officer, addresses the crowd while Leslie and Dale Chihuly gaze up at his recently installed Azure Icicle Chandelier.
A. Grajeda
Sole d’Oro, 2017, blown glass and steel";
A. Grajeda
Sole d’Oro contains about 1,300 hand-blown pieces of glass and weighs more than 5,000 pounds.";
A. Grajeda
Fiori Boat, 2016, blown glass and wooden boat
A. Grajeda
Rotolo, 2016, blown glass
Azure Icicle Chandelier, 2016, blown glass and steel
Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest opens to the public Saturday. The museum's first indoor-outdoor exhibition showcases more than 300 objects comprised of 14 bodies of work in the gallery and 10 large-scale outdoor installations along the newly enhanced North Forest Trail.