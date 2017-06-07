Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Children's Moves Ahead
KUAF |
By Roby Brock
Published June 7, 2017 at 12:42 PM CDT
Talk Business & Politics
/
Roby Brock, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics, sits down with Marcy Doderer, the CEO of Arkansas Children's. She says the mission of the organization is expanding with research, and the campus in northwest Arkansas scheduled to open in January.
New data from the U.S. Census Bureau suggests cities in northwest Arkansas continue to grow at a steady pace, and the city of Fort Smith continues to seek…
Roby Brock with our partner Talk Business and Politics moderated a political discussion about Arkansas finances. His guests included State Representative…
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, discusses today's announcement from Walmart that the retailers will start doorstep delivery.
Tax collections for the four largest cities in northwest Arkansas set a record for the month of May. Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics has…
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics about a week full of international…