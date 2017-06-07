© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Children's Moves Ahead

KUAF | By Roby Brock
Published June 7, 2017 at 12:42 PM CDT
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, sits down with Marcy Doderer, the CEO of Arkansas Children's. She says the mission of the organization is expanding with research, and the campus in northwest Arkansas scheduled to open in January.

