Tax Reform Considerations
KUAF |
By Talk Business & Politics
Published June 12, 2017 at 12:46 PM CDT
Conversations about tax reform in Arkansas continue, and Roby Brock, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics, asks Representative Laurie Rushing about for her thoughts. She is the chair of the Economic and Tax Policy Committee.
