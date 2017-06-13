© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Small Words, Big Rules

KUAF | By Person: Kyle Kellams
Published June 13, 2017 at 12:00 PM CDT

Articles (a, an, the) are among the smallest words. But our Militant Grammarian explains they bring many rules to our speech.

