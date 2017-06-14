Arkansas Marshallese Having to Renew State Driver's Licenses Annually
A growing number of Marshallese migrants living in Arkansas are discovering they can no longer renew their Arkansas driver's licenses for extended periods. We attend a driver's education class hosted by Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese program manager, Lucy Capelle, in Springdale, who weighs in on the controversy. Republican Arkansas State Representative Jeff Williams, District 89, Springdale, has also taken the matter into consideration.