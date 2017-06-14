© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Marshallese Having to Renew State Driver's Licenses Annually

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 14, 2017 at 12:51 PM CDT
Lucy Capelle, program manager for the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallse in Springdale teachers a driver's education class.

A growing number of Marshallese migrants living in Arkansas are discovering they can no longer renew their Arkansas driver's licenses for extended periods. We attend a driver's education class hosted by Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese program manager, Lucy Capelle, in Springdale, who weighs in on the controversy. Republican Arkansas State Representative Jeff Williams, District 89, Springdale, has also taken the matter into consideration.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
