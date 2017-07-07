Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Silent "T" in Chicot, Silent "TH" in Blytheville
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published July 7, 2017 at 12:09 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explains some places on an Arkansas map don't sound like they spell.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, helps us with one of the legendary grammatical stumbling blocks...sit versus set.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, returns to explain the many uses of one small word: "into."
-
Articles (a, an, the) are among the smallest words. But our Militant Grammarian explains they bring many rules to our speech.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back. She says the passive voice is popular, especially with politicians, but not always the most…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, ponders places around the world many of us don't properly pronounce like Budapest and Worcester.