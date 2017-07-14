NWA Tech Council Goes Backstage at AMP Ahead of Tech Summit
About 180,000 people come to the Walmart AMP each season and 500,000 people have come to the AMP since it opened in 2014.
Walmart AMP's performance season goes from late April to mid-October.
The capacity at the Walmart AMP changes depending on the demographic of the performer and the configuration of the stage.
The Walmart AMP tent can withstand sustained winds of 90 miles per hour.
The backstage area at the Walmart AMP can accommodate dozens of tour buses and semi trucks.
The Walmart AMP stage is the largest in the state.
The trusses can hold up the weight equivalent of six African elephants.
One of the Walmart AMP's five dressing rooms.
The Northwest Arkansas Tech Council got a private tour of the Walmart AMP this week for a backstage look at how the venue's staff coordinates large performances. The Tech Council is partnering with the AMP to kick off the Northwest Arkansas Tech Summit in October with AMP Fest, which combines technology with beer tasting.