Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful in Fort Smith
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published July 14, 2017 at 1:55 PM CDT
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses Civil Commission strife, home sales and The Unexpected festival of art in Fort Smith.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses a series of town hall meetings with State Representative Vivian Flowers. She says health care and…
-
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses numbers with us this week. Among those numbers: 12,000 new jobs in northwest…
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, examines how badly the public trust in the city of Fort Smith has been damaged by a recent controversy…
-
The Senate health care bill has stalled in Congress. Legislators are expected to pick up the issue when they return from the Independence Day recess. The…
-
John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses international relations, health care and violence in Little Rock with Roby…