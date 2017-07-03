Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Gauging Public Trust in Fort Smith
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published July 3, 2017 at 12:29 PM CDT
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, examines how badly the public trust in the city of Fort Smith has been damaged by a recent controversy surrounding recycling.
MUSIC: "Pick Up the Pieces" Average White Band
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, says the continuing rise in home sales in northwest Arkansas outpaces predictions.
-
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, discusses this week's open call with Walmart and the start this month for the application process for…
-
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the GOP Senate proposal for national health with John Brummett, political writer for…
-
Roby Brock, with Talk Business and Politics, discusses a series of town hall meetings with State Representative Vivian Flowers. She says health care and…
-
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses numbers with us this week. Among those numbers: 12,000 new jobs in northwest…