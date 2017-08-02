Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
That Was the Week That Was
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published August 2, 2017 at 1:10 PM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, discusses a(nother) crazy week in politics with Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
-
President Trump still has more supporters than detractors in Arkansas, but a new poll shows that support has slipped. Roby Brock of Talk Business and…
-
A new poll suggests many Arkansas voters are unsure of efforts to alter the Affordable Care Act. John Brummett, from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette talks…
-
Michael Tilley with Talk Business and Politics discusses new earning numbers, record sales tax collections and Walmart layoffs.
-
Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, examines the latest news about progress for the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith.
-
Some business leaders think Arkansas rice may be going to China soon. Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, sits down with Mike…