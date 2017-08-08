Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
DC Investigations New and Old
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published August 8, 2017 at 2:47 PM CDT
courtesy
/
Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock, with our partner
Talk Business and Politics discusses current investigations in Washington with John Brummett, political writer with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. They compare current probes with ones from the past...and explore Arkansas connections to developments new and old.
