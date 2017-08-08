© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

DC Investigations New and Old

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published August 8, 2017 at 2:47 PM CDT
robybrummett.png
courtesy
/
Talk Business and Politics

Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics discusses current investigations in Washington with John Brummett, political writer with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. They compare current probes with ones from the past...and explore Arkansas connections to developments new and old.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Roby Brock
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
See stories by Roby Brock
Related Content