UA Residence Hall Students Served by New In-House Mental Health Clinician

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 21, 2017 at 2:11 PM CDT
Dr. Megan Little has a PhD in counselor education and supervision.

University of Arkansas-Fayetteville Housing in collaboration with the Pat Walker Health Center's Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is offering free mental health care to dormitory students living on campus. We visit with newly hired clinician, Megan Little, at her office in Maple Hill East residence hall.

