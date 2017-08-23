© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Raise Arkansas Unemployment Benefits, Advocacy Group Says

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 23, 2017 at 1:03 PM CDT
AACF.jpg
courtesy
/
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families

The non-profit Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families issued a new policy brief this week detailing the status of Arkansas's unemployment insurance benefits.The report’s author, Eleanor Wheeler, a Senior Policy Analyst at AACF says the state's unemployment insurance program, which has been repeatedly slashed by the legislature, ranks among the lowest in the nation. You can read the full policy brief here.

 

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content