Raise Arkansas Unemployment Benefits, Advocacy Group Says

The non-profit Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families issued a new policy brief this week detailing the status of Arkansas's unemployment insurance benefits.The report’s author, Eleanor Wheeler, a Senior Policy Analyst at AACF says the state's unemployment insurance program, which has been repeatedly slashed by the legislature, ranks among the lowest in the nation. You can read the full policy brief here.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.