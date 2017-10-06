Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Swing Into Fall
Published October 6, 2017 at 12:27 PM CDT
courtesy: Crusade & The Big Hog Band
Kyle Kellams poses with Jeff Kearney, Anthony Ball and Reggie Smith of Crusade & The Big Hog Band inside the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF.
Crusade and the Big Hog Band will provide the live music for dancers at the Fall Swing Fling at the Verizon Ballroom on the University of Arkansas campus tomorrow night. The event is open to the public and will be preceded by lessons for beginning swing dancers.
Saturday night two great American art forms, jazz and swing dance, will be on full display in the Verizon Ballroom on the University of Arkansas campus.
