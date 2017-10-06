© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Swing Into Fall

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published October 6, 2017 at 12:27 PM CDT
CrusadeBigHogBand.jpg
courtesy: Crusade & The Big Hog Band
/
Kyle Kellams poses with Jeff Kearney, Anthony Ball and Reggie Smith of Crusade & The Big Hog Band inside the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF.

Crusade and the Big Hog Band will provide the live music for dancers at the Fall Swing Fling at the Verizon Ballroom on the University of Arkansas campus tomorrow night. The event is open to the public and will be preceded by lessons for beginning swing dancers.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Firmin-Garner Performance StudioMusic
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content