© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Uncommon Words From the Militant Grammarian

KUAF | By Katherine Shurlds
Published October 10, 2017 at 11:58 AM CDT

Katherine Shurlds, the Militant Grammarian, has several words for us. She also has the definitions, thankfully.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories The Militant Grammarian
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content