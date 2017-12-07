Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
'Tis the Season to be Jazzy
Published December 7, 2017 at 3:11 PM CST
Robert Ginsburg, host of KUAF's Shades of Jazz every Friday night at 10, arrives to our studio in time to tell us about live jazz for the holiday season.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Robert Ginsburg has lived in Fayetteville with his wife, Susan Jenkins, since 1976. He was born in St. Louis Missouri and graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Structural Design.