TheatreSquared's latest production, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, imagines the classic Christmas story as though it were being produced for a live radio broadcast. We go behind the scenes with Mischa Hutchings and Chris Tennison, both Foley actors, to find out more about the sound effects employed in the production. The play is on-stage through Dec. 31 at Walton Arts Center's Nadine Baum Studios.