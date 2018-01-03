© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

More Words You Might Be Using Incorrectly

KUAF | By Katherine Shurlds
Published January 3, 2018 at 11:41 AM CST

Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back in 2018 with another list of words some of us might not always use correctly. How badly are we floundering? Or are we floundering? The Militant Grammarian will tell us.

