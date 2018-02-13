Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
From Fat Tuesday to Lent
KUAF |
By Clint Schnekloth
Published February 13, 2018 at 1:44 PM CST
The Mardi Gras parades close out tonight, and Lent begins tomorrow. We ask Pastor Clint Schnekloth, from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, about the transition.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Pastor Clint Schnekloth, lead pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, considers the word sanctuary. From the physical spot in a house of…
-
Pastor Clint Schnekloth, the lead pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, offers ideas for reading. Our winter session usually means he…
-
Pastor Clint Schnekloth of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville continues his list of suggested reads for the winter months. Today, he talks…
-
Pastor Clint Schnekloth is back to finish his list of suggested books for winter. This time he concentrates on new, and old, fantasy. His recommendations…