© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

From Fat Tuesday to Lent

KUAF | By Clint Schnekloth
Published February 13, 2018 at 1:44 PM CST

The Mardi Gras parades close out tonight, and Lent begins tomorrow. We ask Pastor Clint Schnekloth, from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, about the transition.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Faith Matters
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content