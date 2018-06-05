Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Comical Words from the Militant Grammarian
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published June 5, 2018 at 1:39 PM CDT
Comics have all sorts of little symbols to indicate things like sweat or speed. The Militant Grammarian tells us these have names.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, returns to help us with the clunky forms of the word that ends our sleep.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explains that words ending in "-ents" and their soundalikes, can lead to confusion.
-
Our Militant Grammarian Katherine Shurlds brings us a list of words no longer used much (or at all) that she suggests should be brought back from…
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, considers the apostrophe.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, saves her attention this week for the errors in advertising. Spolier alert: there are many.