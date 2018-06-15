Eureka Springs Celebrates New Community Center
Mayor Butch Berry cuts the ribbon June 9, declaring the Eureka Springs Community Center open for business.
J. Froelich
Eureka Springs Community Foundation Board Chair Diane Murphy and board member Kathleen Remenar enjoy a slice of watermelon.
J. Froelich
Residents tour the recently restored gymnasium
J. Froelich
An architect's rendering of the planned events center reveals a covered pavillion and farmers market
courtesy: Eureka Springs Community Center
An architect's rendering of the business annex called the Highlander Profit Center, is now available for lease.
courtesy: Eureka Springs Community Center
Architect's rendering of the Community Center main complex.
courtesy: Eureka Springs Community Center
The main complex floor plan reveals a multi-use facility for public use.
courtesy: Eureka Springs Community Center
Eureka Springs formally opened its first community center with a ribbon cutting ceremony June 9. The nonprofit center, which occupies a fomer high school, is an affordable recreational, educational and events hub for Eureka Springs children, families and seniors. Constructed along Kingshighway, the new center is also a gateway site for tourists visiting the downtown historic district.