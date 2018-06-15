© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Eureka Springs Celebrates New Community Center

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 15, 2018 at 11:28 AM CDT
1 of 7
Mayor Butch Berry cuts the ribbon June 9, declaring the Eureka Springs Community Center open for business.
J. Froelich
2 of 7
Eureka Springs Community Foundation Board Chair Diane Murphy and board member Kathleen Remenar enjoy a slice of watermelon.
J. Froelich
3 of 7
Residents tour the recently restored gymnasium
J. Froelich
4 of 7
An architect's rendering of the planned events center reveals a covered pavillion and farmers market
courtesy: Eureka Springs Community Center
5 of 7
An architect's rendering of the business annex called the Highlander Profit Center, is now available for lease.
courtesy: Eureka Springs Community Center
6 of 7
Architect's rendering of the Community Center main complex.
courtesy: Eureka Springs Community Center
7 of 7
The main complex floor plan reveals a multi-use facility for public use.
courtesy: Eureka Springs Community Center

Eureka Springs formally opened its first community center with a ribbon cutting ceremony June 9. The nonprofit center, which occupies a fomer high school, is an affordable recreational, educational and events hub for Eureka Springs children, families and seniors. Constructed along Kingshighway, the new center is also a gateway site for tourists visiting the downtown historic district.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content