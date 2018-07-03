Livening Up a Post-Holiday Weekend

With the Independence Day holiday in the middle of the week, we look ahead to the weekend for a full slate of live music.

Thursday, July 5

Terminus, Groaners, Witchsister at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Ginstrings at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.

Friday, July 6



Saturday, July 7

