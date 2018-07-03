Livening Up a Post-Holiday Weekend
With the Independence Day holiday in the middle of the week, we look ahead to the weekend for a full slate of live music.
Thursday, July 5
- Terminus, Groaners, Witchsister at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Ginstrings at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
Friday, July 6
- Howard and Skye at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- The Red Clay Strays at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Dylan Guthrie and the Good Time Guys at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Carla Cooke at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - GA tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of, 8 to 11 p.m.
- The Lark and the Loon at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 7
- Snail Mail, Bonny Doon at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 in advance, $12 day of, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- The Wirms at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 donation suggested at the door, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Dylan Guthrie and the Good Time Guys at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Dom Flemons at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $10, free for members and youths, 7 to 10 p.m.