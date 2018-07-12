Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Langhorne Slim Gets Lost
Published July 12, 2018 at 2:26 PM CDT
Langhorne Slim has been writing, recording and performing music for years. On July 19 he brings his music of optimism to Fayetteville, touring in support of his latest record, Lost at Last Vol. 1
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
The Fayetteville Roots Festival is just less than three months away, but today we take a listen back to some music we recorded during last year's festival…
-
Joseph Hitchcok, the man behind the musical project Paper Anthem, is ready to release a new single. He tells us about the work that goes into such a thing…
-
Guy Clark passed away a little more than two years ago. Last August, during the Fayetteville Roots Festival, several musicians gathered at Fayetteville…
-
Still on the Hill has recorded two CDs inspired by water and stories related to water. During a recent event at Walton Arts Center, in conjunction with…
-
The Pat Bianchi Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sunrise Stage in Fayetteville as part of the KUAF Summer Jazz Concert Series. Robert Ginsburg,…