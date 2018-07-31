© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Sebastian County Leaders Address Crisis Stabilization Unit Budget Shortfall

KUAF
Published July 31, 2018 at 1:43 PM CDT
crisis_stabilization_unit.jpg
Z. Sitek
/
KUAF
The Sebastian County Crisis Stabilization Unit opened March 2018.

Sebastian County leaders were the first to open a Crisis Stabilization Unit at the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center earlier this year. As the first to open, they are also the first to handle any issues, like a $79,000 shortfall between the $1.6 million grant from the state and the actual budget necessary to operate the CSU. The Sebastian County judge has asked cities and counties to approve an inter-local agreement that includes a cost-sharing arrangement that will be reevaluated every January.

