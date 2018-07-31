Sebastian County Leaders Address Crisis Stabilization Unit Budget Shortfall

Sebastian County leaders were the first to open a Crisis Stabilization Unit at the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center earlier this year. As the first to open, they are also the first to handle any issues, like a $79,000 shortfall between the $1.6 million grant from the state and the actual budget necessary to operate the CSU. The Sebastian County judge has asked cities and counties to approve an inter-local agreement that includes a cost-sharing arrangement that will be reevaluated every January.