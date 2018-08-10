Arkansas Child Savings Account Benefits Marshallese Migrants

Hundreds of Marshallese children in northwest Arkansas now have college savings accounts. That's due to a collaborative program involving the University of Arkansas School of Social Work, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, state agencies and philanthropies. The Arkansas 529 GIFT College Investing Plan accounts are regulated by the Arkansas Treasurer's Office, which also has donated financial support.
