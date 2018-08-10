© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Child Savings Account Benefits Marshallese Migrants

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 10, 2018 at 3:46 PM CDT
Marshallese resident Fressana Lawin of Springdale says two of her three children are now enrolled in a college savings program.

Hundreds of Marshallese children in northwest Arkansas now have college savings accounts. That's due to a collaborative program involving the University of Arkansas School of Social Work, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, state agencies and philanthropies. The Arkansas 529 GIFT College Investing Plan accounts are regulated by the Arkansas Treasurer's Office, which also has donated financial support.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
