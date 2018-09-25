Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A 'Correction' of Militant Grammarians
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published September 25, 2018 at 2:40 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back to explain the history of collective nouns for animals like a murder of crows.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammarian returns to discuss synecdoches, a figure of speech in which a part represents the whole or vice versa.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back to offer a serving of food-related words.
-
Our Militant Grammarian is back. She has a list of words that aren't quite what they may sound like.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, gives us a spelling test.
-
A malaphor is a combination of malaprop and metaphor. You don't have to be a scientific rocket to have fun with the Militant Grammarian when discussing…