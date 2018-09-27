Preseason Cases of Flu Spike in Arkansas

Clinics, hospitals and public health agencies are reporting early cases of influenza in Arkansas before the October flu season start. Experts say this year's flu shot, available at local pharmacies and through primary health care providers is a better match than last year for preventing the flu and reducing symptoms. The Arkansas Department of Health will host mass flu clinics at no cost for low income residents at public schools, veterans and community centers, churches, and fairgrounds.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.