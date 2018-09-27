© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Preseason Cases of Flu Spike in Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 27, 2018 at 2:05 PM CDT
Collier Drug pharmacist Caul Corbell provides flu shots to walk-in customers, who are required to fill out paperwork and present insurance cards or cash payment.

Clinics, hospitals and public health agencies are reporting early cases of influenza in Arkansas before the October flu season start. Experts say this year's flu shot, available at local pharmacies and through primary health care providers is a better match than last year for preventing the flu and reducing symptoms. The Arkansas Department of Health will host mass flu clinics at no cost for low income residents at public schools, veterans and community centers, churches, and fairgrounds.

Ozarks at Large Stories Flu
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
