Rock, Folk, Funk and More
This weekend offers a wide variety of live music opportunities throughout the KUAF listening area.
Thursday Oct 4
- Read Southall Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Friday Oct 5
- Combsy at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Crash Blossom at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree & Will Gunselman at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 9 to 11 p.m.
- Eric Gales at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $30 adv, $50 day of, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Strahan and the Good Neighbors at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Angel Black Orchid at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Carter Sampson at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday Oct 6
- Ought, Ankle Pop at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $14, 9 to 11:30 p.m.
- Drawing Blanks, Gardensnakes, Witchsister at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 donation, 9 p.m.
- Smokey & the Mirror, Melody Pond, Emily Nance, Josh Noren, Big Sam's Funky Nation at Oz Trails Off-Road (Bentonville) - Free, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Kalyn Fay, Orchestral Pow Wow Project at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - $10, free for youths and members, 7 to 10 p.m.
Sunday Oct 7
- Colony House, Brother Moses at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $16 adv, $18 day of, 8 p.m.