New Daily Dose of Arkansas Music to See

Shindigmusic has launched a new music video series that highlights music being created throughout Arkansas. ShindigmusicTV airs every weeknight at 10 p.m. on Fayetteville Public Television, which is on Cox Cable channel 218, AT&T U-verse channel 99, and on the Fayetteville Public Television Youtube stream. We sit down with Robert Locke of Shindigmusic and Dan Robinson from Fayetteville Public Television to learn more about the new series
