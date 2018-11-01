© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Residency Program Offers Facility-Level Support For New Nurses

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 1, 2018 at 11:44 AM CDT
nurse_residency__1_.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Washington Regional nurse resident, Akhil Rhau (left) stands with graduate resident cardiology nurse Crystal Gunder, program facilitator Mellisa Prewitt, and Rebecca Cowie who is assistant chief nursing officer.

Washington Regional Medical Center is one of several hospitals in Arkansas now offering a nursing residency program for recent graduates. We speak with some of the program's coordinators to learn more about the residency program and how it benefits new nurses.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Washington Regional Medical Center
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content