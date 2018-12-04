© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

VA Encourages Women Veterans to Enroll in Benefits

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 4, 2018 at 7:31 PM CST
Roseanne Harris

An event this week at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is aimed at encouraging women veterans and active duty personnel to enroll in VA health benefits. The "Tags to Pearls" event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Building 21 at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
