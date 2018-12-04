VA Encourages Women Veterans to Enroll in Benefits

An event this week at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is aimed at encouraging women veterans and active duty personnel to enroll in VA health benefits. The "Tags to Pearls" event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Building 21 at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville.
