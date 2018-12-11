Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Roots Tour to Play Holiday Concert in Fayetteville
Published December 11, 2018 at 1:36 PM CST
Roots Tour features Asher Perkins on guitar and the brothers Jeffrey and Shaun Essery on banjo and guitar respectively. The band will perform a holiday-themed show Friday at Fenix Gallery in Fayetteville. We talk with the group about their music and about the show.
