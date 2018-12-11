© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Roots Tour to Play Holiday Concert in Fayetteville

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published December 11, 2018 at 1:36 PM CST

Roots Tour features Asher Perkins on guitar and the brothers Jeffrey and Shaun Essery on banjo and guitar respectively. The band will perform a holiday-themed show Friday at Fenix Gallery in Fayetteville. We talk with the group about their music and about the show.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
