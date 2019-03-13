© 2022 KUAF
Voters Deny Sales Taxes in Fort Smith, Benton County

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 13, 2019 at 2:03 PM CDT
marshals_museum_benton_county_courthouse.png
Courtesy
/
U.S. Marshals Museum & Hight Jackson Associates
Rendering of the U.S. Marshals Museum (top) and the proposed Benton County Courthouse (bottom).

Voters went to the polls yesterday to decide the fate of a sales tax to fund construction of a new county courthouse, and voters in Fort Smith decided the fate of a sales tax that would've went toward the U.S. Marshals Museum. Both measures failed at the ballot box. We hear from those who supported each measure to find out what's next moving forward.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
