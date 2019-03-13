During the month of November 2019, KUAF will participate in the national movement called The Purple Project for Democracy. The Purple Project is a non-partisan coalition, campaign and movement, spanning the breadth of American society "to rediscover and recommit to our democratic values and institutions."
Voters Deny Sales Taxes in Fort Smith, Benton County
Voters went to the polls yesterday to decide the fate of a sales tax to fund construction of a new county courthouse, and voters in Fort Smith decided the fate of a sales tax that would've went toward the U.S. Marshals Museum. Both measures failed at the ballot box. We hear from those who supported each measure to find out what's next moving forward.