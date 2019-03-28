Lost John Releases New Album

It has been a few years since the band Lost John has released new music, but that will change this week. The Fayetteville-based band's first full-length effort, Let it Be Strange will be released tomorrow on vinyl and online. The band is comprised of Eric Whithans on vocals and guitar, Meredith Kimbrough on vocals, Lee Zodrow on keyboards and vocals, Brad Haj on drums and Allison Williams on bass. They recently stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF to give us a preview of the album.