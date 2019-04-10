Festivals For Songwriters, Jazz, and a Crow Moon
Three festivals, plus rockabilly, progressive sludge, and more are ahead on this weekend's music calendar.
Thursday, Apr. 11
Reverend Horton Heat at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Sarah Loethen at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Ashtyn Barbaree at 21st Amendment (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Sons of Turner at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Dominic B. Roy at The Nines (Bentonville) - 9 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas Heritage Brass Ensemble at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park (Prairie Grove) - 7 p.m.
Crow Moon Music Festival at Dogpatch (Newton County) - one-day passes start at $15, full three-day passes are $60
Friday, Apr. 12
The Boss Tweeds at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Tater, Mater and Squarsh at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Doug Stone Quartet at Guisinger Building (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Emily Rowland at The Nines (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
Statehouse Electric at Wrights Barbecue (Johnson) - 6 p.m.
The Whispering Willows at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
Home Sweet Home Fest at (Bentonville) - single shows $10, Friday fest pass $40, Saturday fest bass $50,
Candy Lee at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
Dance Monkey Dance at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
Me Like Bees, Ghost Bones at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - $10, 8 p.m.
JD Clayton at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 13
Doug Stone Quartet at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 3:15 p.m.
Spoken Nerd, Makin' Loaf at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Michael Fields, Jr. at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - $15, 7:30 p.m.
BKR, Something Over Four, Agony INC, Solid Ground at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $5 adv, $8 day of, 7:30 p.m.
Statehouse Electric at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
Bones of the Earth at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
Flipoff Pirates at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
Opal Agafia at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
Sunday, Apr. 14
RNIE, Jess Harp, Rhinestone Cowgirl at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
House of Songs Songwriter Showcase at Fairlane Station (Springdale) - $10, 7 p.m.
Barrett Baber at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $15, 7 p.m.
Saving Abel at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $35 adv, $40 day of, 8 p.m.
Derral Gleason at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 2 p.m.